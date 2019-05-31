BOZEMAN — The Bobcat Summer Classic softball game, an annual tradition of the Montana State football program, returns to Bozeman’s Heroes Park on June 14.
The charity softball classic pits MSU football players, the Big Hits & Sticks team, against Bozeman-area first responders, the Lights & Sirens team, at Bozeman’s American Legion baseball field located at the Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds.
The event begins with a home run derby at 6 p.m. Proceeds will go to Montana’s Project Hope, an organization founded by the Montana Highway Patrol that grants wishes for children living with critical illnesses.
Admission is $5, and the event features a Bobcat jersey and helmet raffle.
