BOZEMAN — Incoming Montana State freshman running back Joe Olson will miss the 2019 season due to injury.
Olson, from Bozeman High School, suffered a torn ACL during the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl last week in Miles City, a 41-14 victory by the Montana All-Stars over North Dakota.
Hawks coach Levi Wesche confirmed an initial report of Olson’s injury by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Friday.
Future #MSUBobcatsFB running back Joe Olson had finally returned to football after breaking his arm during his senior season at Bozeman. But then he tore the ACL in his right knee during last week’s Badlands Bowl and will now sit out the 2019 season. https://t.co/2V88XWLcrs— Colton Pool (@CPoolReporter) June 21, 2019
Olson, who was a candidate to redshirt as a true freshman this fall at MSU, also missed the second half of his senior season at Bozeman High due to a broken arm.
Olson rushed for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 with the Hawks. He had 974 yards and nine TDs in six games last year.
Montana State is expected to begin fall camp practices on Aug. 2.
