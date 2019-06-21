BOZEMAN — Incoming Montana State freshman running back Joe Olson will miss the 2019 season due to injury.

Olson, from Bozeman High School, suffered a torn ACL during the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl last week in Miles City, a 41-14 victory by the Montana All-Stars over North Dakota.

Hawks coach Levi Wesche confirmed an initial report of Olson’s injury by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Friday.

Olson, who was a candidate to redshirt as a true freshman this fall at MSU, also missed the second half of his senior season at Bozeman High due to a broken arm.

Olson rushed for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 with the Hawks. He had 974 yards and nine TDs in six games last year.

Montana State is expected to begin fall camp practices on Aug. 2.

