BILLINGS — Colstrip's Trey Yates tweeted a commitment to the Montana State Bobcats football program Saturday afternoon.
According to the tweet, Yates will be a defensive lineman.
"Excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Montana State University! The legacy continues... #GoCats," Yates' tweet read.
Excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Montana State University! The legacy continues... #GoCats pic.twitter.com/TnvMhE2XWN— Trey Yates (@TreyYates9) June 22, 2019
Yates first tweeted that he received an offer June 3.
As a senior, Yates will try to help the Colts improve on last season's quarterfinal playoff exit.
Yates also won a Class B wrestling state championship at 285 pounds in February and helped the Colts claim a second consecutive team championship.
Yates is the brother of recently graduated Bobcats lineman Tucker Yates, a second-team all-Big Sky defensive lineman.
