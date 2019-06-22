BILLINGS — Colstrip's Trey Yates tweeted a commitment to the Montana State Bobcats football program Saturday afternoon.

According to the tweet, Yates will be a defensive lineman.

"Excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Montana State University! The legacy continues... #GoCats," Yates' tweet read. 

Yates first tweeted that he received an offer June 3.

As a senior, Yates will try to help the Colts improve on last season's quarterfinal playoff exit.

Yates also won a Class B wrestling state championship at 285 pounds in February and helped the Colts claim a second consecutive team championship.

Yates is the brother of recently graduated Bobcats lineman Tucker Yates, a second-team all-Big Sky defensive lineman. 

