BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball program has signed Finn Fleute, a 6-foot-9 forward from Germany, the Bobcats announced Thursday.
Fleute primarily came off the bench for Uni Baskets Paderborn of the Bundesliga Pro A, his most recent stop. The Essen native shot 54 percent from the field and averaged 16.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and two assists per game in 20 games for the Uni Baskets' U19 team.
Before Uni Baskets Paderborn, Fleute played for the NBBL's Metropol Baskets Ruhr and ETB Wohnbau Baskets Essen, a Pro B league squad. He also represented Germany at the FIBA U16 European Championships in 2016 and at the FIBA U18 European Championships last year.
"Finn serves a need especially in the Big Sky Conference because he's a skilled big," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "He can play the 4 or 5 position. He can shoot the 3 and he can put the ball on the floor. He's a legit 6-9 and he's a very good athlete for his size. He does a tremendous job rebounding and he can pass it. Finn has a ton of versatility to where it doesn't matter what spot you play him at, he can be mismatch."
