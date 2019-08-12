BOZEMAN — Redshirt freshman Casey Bauman has been named Montana State’s starting quarterback. Head coach Jeff Choate made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Bauman won the job over sophomore Tucker Rovig during a competition that spanned the first nine practices of fall camp, which included the team’s first scrimmage on Saturday.
Bauman is set to become the Bobcats’ fourth Week 1 starting quarterback in the past four years. Last year’s starter, Troy Andersen, has since moved to outside linebacker.
MSU opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at FBS Texas Tech.
Bauman, a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder from Sumas, Washington, completed one pass for four yards in spot duty during a 49-42 victory against Cal Poly at Bobcat Stadium last November.
The 6-5, 205-pound Rovig, who is from Meridian, Idaho, made two starts last season while Andersen was nursing a broken hand. Rovig threw for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 42-14 loss at South Dakota State on Sept. 8, and had 310 yards with three TDs in a 47-24 victory over Wagner the following week.
Rovig was lost to injury last season when he tore a ligament in his left foot during preparations for the Idaho game on Oct. 13.
The Bobcats are scheduled to conduct eight more fall-camp practices, including another scrimmage this Saturday, before beginning game-week preparations Aug 23.
This story will be updated
