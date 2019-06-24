Tyler Hall

Former Montana State standout Tyler Hall has been added to the Chicago Bulls' Summer League roster. Hall is the all-time leading scorer in Big Sky Conference history with 2,518 points. 

Former Montana State standout Tyler Hall will get his NBA shot. 

The Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer has been added to the Chicago Bulls' Summer League roster according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic. 

Hall, a native of Rock Island, Illinois, finished his Bobcat career with 2,518 points which ranks 62nd all-time in Division I history. His 431 career 3-pointers are tied for eighth all-time. Hall broke the record on Jan. 19 which was previously 2,169 points and was held by Eastern Washington's Bogdan Bliznyuk. 

Hall worked out for the Bulls on June 11. Chicago's first Summer League game is July 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team. Chicago has four games scheduled

According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Hall worked out for the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks when he declared for the NBA Draft prior to his senior year at MSU. In his final year with the Bobcats, the 6-foot-5 Hall averaged 20.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Hall converted 44.7 percent of his shots from the field and made 37.7 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. Along with his career point total, his 431 made 3-pointers are also a Montana State school record. 

