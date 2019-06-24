BOZEMAN — The Montana State track and field program has added four athletes to its 2019-20 roster, the Bobcats announced Monday.
The four signees: Billings Senior pole vaulter Maisee Brown, MSU-Northern sprinter Damien Nelson, hurdler/jumper Evelyn Adams (of Edina, Minnesota) and sprinter/jumper Will Prettyman (of Salt Lake City).
Brown earned the Class AA state title in girls pole vault last month with a jump of 11 feet, 9 inches. She finished second at the State AA meet the previous year with a personal best 12-foot vault.
"She'll fit in really well with what we have," MSU assistant coach Tom Eitel said in a press release. "We've got a few vaulters from Billings Senior before and they do a great job with that group."
Nelson, a Great Falls CMR graduate, played defensive back for the MSU-Northern football team in 2018. In high school, he set the all-class boys state record with a time of 10.50 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and he won three gold medals at State AA sprinting events.
"He's somebody that we didn't think we had a chance to get," MSU assistant coach Jay Turner said in the press release. "I think he's a game changer for us."
Adams took first in the Class AA girls 100-meter hurdles this past spring with a personal-best time of 14.39 seconds. She also placed third in the 300 hurdles and competes in the long jump.
Prettyman won gold medals in the 100, 200 and long jump at both the 4A state meet two seasons ago and the USATF Utah and Region 11 Junior Olympic Championships this past summer. His outdoor PRs are 10.61 seconds in the 100, 21.34 in the 200 and 23 feet, 0.5 inches in the long jump.
