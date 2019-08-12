BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team this season will face six teams that posted 20 wins last year, along with two that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16, three that finished ranked in the Top 25 and three that won league championships.
MSU will open the regular season when it hosts UC Davis on Nov. 8. The Aggies went 25-7 overall and won the Big West Conference with a 15-1 mark. Davis received an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
MSU’s first road trip begins at South Dakota State on Nov. 21 and ends at Minnesota on Nov. 23. SDSU went 28-7 last season, winning the Summit League with a 15-1 mark. The Jackrabbits went on to the NCAA Sweet 16, where it lost to Oregon. SDSU ranked No. 22 in the final poll.
The Bobcats open December hosting Gonzaga on Dec. 5. The Zags were 29-5 overall and 16-2 in West Coast Conference play. GU finished ranked No. 18.
The highlight of the nonconference slate is the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic Dec. 20-21. MSU faces Wichita State in the opening round before playing Texas A&M, which went 26-8 overall and 12-4 in the SEC. The Aggies advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and ranked 12th in the final poll.
MSU opens its Big Sky Conference schedule at Sacramento State on Dec. 28. The Bobcats open league play at home when it hosts Northern Colorado on Jan. 2. The annual Brawl of the Wild games against Montana are Feb. 1 in Missoula and Feb. 22 in Bozeman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.