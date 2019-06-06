BOZEMAN — Third-year Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones has announced the Bobcats’ 2019 home schedule. Nine Big Sky Conference matches, along with a non-league encounter with Seattle, highlight the events at Shroyer Gym.
MSU will play its lone nonconference match at home on Sept. 17 against Seattle. Home Big Sky matches include Idaho on Oct. 3, Eastern Washington on Oct. 5, Weber State on Oct. 17, Idaho State on Oct. 19, Sacramento State on Oct. 26, Montana on Oct. 29, Northern Colorado on Oct. 31, Southern Utah on Nov. 14 and Northern Arizona on Nov. 16.
The only league school the Bobcats won’t host is Portland State.
