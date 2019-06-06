Troy Andersen

Montana State's Troy Andersen was named a first-team preseason FCS All-American by Hero Sports on Thursday.

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Troy Andersen was among three Montana State players named preseason FCS All-Americans by HERO Sports on Thursday.

Andersen was a first-team selection at the athlete position, while senior left tackle Mitch Brott made the second team and sophomore running back Isaiah Ifanse was a third-team choice.

Andersen, from Dillon, was a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky pick at quarterback last season, but he is expected to line up at linebacker this year in addition to playing some offense. Andersen rushed for 1,412 yards last year — a single-season league record for quarterbacks — and accounted for 24 touchdowns, including a school-record 21 on the ground.

Brott, a Billings West product, has made 35 consecutive starts on the offensive line. He helped the Bobcats average 231.8 rushing yards per game in 2018, third-best in the Big Sky.

Ifanse, from Bellevue, Washington, set the MSU freshman record for rushing in a season with 1,057 yards. He scored seven touchdowns.

