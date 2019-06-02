Northern Arizona basketball coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at Arizona, his alma mater.
Arizona announced Murphy's hiring to Sean Miller's staff Sunday.
Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona's coach, but was entering the final year of his contract.
The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a huge toll.
Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015-18 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff.
Murphy was 2-11 against Montana in his tenure including an 0-9 mark against Travis DeCuire. His lone two victories against the Griz came in 2013-14 which was Wayne Tinkle's final season at UM.
Murphy was also 6-6 against Montana State.
Murphy graduated from Arizona and started his coaching career as a student manager under Lute Olson. According to the Arizona Daily Sun, Shane Burcar, who was an assistant on NAU's staff last season, will fill in as interim head coach for the Lumberjacks.
