Big Sky
Preseason media poll
Points (1st-place votes in parentheses)
1. Eastern Washington (25), 536
2. UC Davis (13), 510
3. Weber State (4), 472
4. Montana State, 417
5. Montana (1), 396
6. Northern Arizona, 302
7. Idaho State, 285
8. Idaho, 248
9. Cal Poly, 196
10. Portland State, 178
11. Southern Utah, 160
12. Sacramento State, 125
13. Northern Colorado, 90
Preseason coaches poll
Points (1st-place votes in parentheses)
1. Eastern Washington (10), 140
2. UC Davis (2), 127
3. Weber State, 124
4. Montana (1), 104
5. Montana State, 100
6. Northern Arizona, 88
7. Idaho State, 72
8. Idaho, 65
9. Cal Poly, 56
10. Portland State, 42
11. Sacramento State, 40
12. Southern Utah, 38
13. Northern Colorado, 19
