Big Sky

Preseason media poll

Points (1st-place votes in parentheses)

1. Eastern Washington (25), 536

2. UC Davis (13), 510

3. Weber State (4), 472

4. Montana State, 417

5. Montana (1), 396

6. Northern Arizona, 302

7. Idaho State, 285

8. Idaho, 248

9. Cal Poly, 196

10. Portland State, 178

11. Southern Utah, 160

12. Sacramento State, 125

13. Northern Colorado, 90

Preseason coaches poll

Points (1st-place votes in parentheses)

1. Eastern Washington (10), 140

2. UC Davis (2), 127

3. Weber State, 124

4. Montana (1), 104

5. Montana State, 100

6. Northern Arizona, 88

7. Idaho State, 72

8. Idaho, 65

9. Cal Poly, 56

10. Portland State, 42

11. Sacramento State, 40

12. Southern Utah, 38

13. Northern Colorado, 19

