2019 Preseason All-Big Sky team

Offensive MVP: Jake Maier, Sr., QB, UC Davis.

Defensive MVP: Dante Olson, Sr., LB, Montana.

Offense: Jake Maier, Sr., QB, UC Davis; Mitch Gueller, Sr., WR, Idaho State; Samuel Akem, Jr., WR, Montana; Jared Harrell, Jr., WR, UC Davis; Mitch Brott, Sr., OT, Montana State; Chris Schlichting, Sr., OT, Eastern Washington; Noah Johnson, Sr., OG, Idaho; Ty Whitworth, Jr., OG, Weber State; Zach Larsen, Sr., C, Southern Utah; Charlie Taumopeau, Sr., TE, Portland State; Josh Davis, Soph., RB, Weber State; Elijah Dotson, Jr., RB, Sacramento State; Troy Andersen, Jr., FB, Montana State; Trey Tuttle, Jr., PK, Weber State; Rashid Shaheed, Jr., RS, Weber State.

Defense: Jalen Goss, Sr., DT, Northern Arizona; Kenton Bartlett, Sr., DT, Portland State; Adam Rodriguez, Sr., DE, Weber State; Jonah Williams, Jr., DE, Weber State; Auston Tesch, Sr., OLB, Weber State; Bryce Sterk, Sr., OLB, Montana State; Dante Olson, Sr., ILB, Montana; Kody Graves, Sr., ILB, Idaho State; Khalil Dorsey, Sr., CB, Northern Arizona; Greg Filer, Sr., CB, Montana State; Adkin Aguirre, Sr., S, Idaho State; Brayden Konkol, Sr., S, Montana State; Cade Coffey, Jr., P, Idaho; Jace Lewis, Jr., ST, Montana.

