Though he played high school football in Big Timber, Bobby Hauck never played college football, instead competing in track at Montana and serving as manager for the Grizzlies basketball team during the 1984-1985 season. He became a defensive position coach on the football team under Don Read in 1988. One of the Grizzly players during Hauck's first stint at UM was his brother, Tim, who went on to play in the NFL. Hauck is pictured on the Grizzlies sideline in the lower left of this 1988 photo.