MISSOULA – Well, the streak was fun while it lasted.
Montana’s men’s basketball team fell to Northern Colorado 74-72 on Monday night, snapping a stretch of 10 straight wins for the Griz. But losses can quickly be spun in a positive light, which Montana is wasting no time doing.
Namely, using that loss as a refocusing tool with only four games left in the regular season.
“We just can’t lose sight of what led to the 10-game win streak and what led to the success that we’ve had in the past,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “Sometimes you lose your hunger when you experience success. Success doesn’t breed success, it breeds complacency and we have to make sure that’s not where we’re at right now.
“Maybe one slipped away but we’re not complacent. They need to go out and prove that (Saturday).”
And a close loss to the Bears, who sit a half-game behind the Griz in the Big Sky Conference standings, can maybe ignite a fire for Montana as March is now upon us and the madness isn’t far away.
“It’s a good time for it if it’s going to happen,” DeCuire said. “We need a sense of urgency. We need to have respect for every opponent going in to the tournament.
“We probably forget how close we were to not winning that tournament last year. It’s never been easy for anyone. We need that hunger and grit and I think it’s there.”
Montana (20-7, 13-3) hosts Southern Utah (14-12, 9-8) on Saturday night for senior night. The Grizzlies' final home game will be Monday when Northern Arizona (9-18, 7-10) comes to town.
The status for redshirt senior post Jamar Akoh remains the same — out indefinitely. But what’s interesting about the Grizzlies right now is the success they’ve had without Akoh on the floor.
When healthy, Akoh is without a doubt the team’s pillar in multiple areas. He’s the best post defender and a vocal and emotional leader who was probably the front-runner for player of the year during his stretch of games. In the 11 conference games he played in, Akoh averaged 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He shot at a 58.8 percent clip.
But without him, redshirt senior Donaven Dorsey has filled in at the post while freshman Mack Anderson has seen an increase in minutes off of the bench. Junior Sayeed Pridgett has also provided baskets down low as his game has gone to another level.
So UM’s transition to life without Akoh has been smoother than the first go-around, but a lot of that is just experience and the fact that these games are in February and March instead of November.
“Some of it was guys got games under their belt, like Kendal (Manuel) and Donaven and Donaven’s healthy,” DeCuire said. “I also think we did have some success with it. We weren’t playing our best basketball but we did have success with it so there was a level of confidence when we went through that transition where we knew we’d be OK. We just needed to pick up the slack in a few areas and make the most of it and I think the guys have done that.”
The team’s 3-point percentage is the best example. During the seven-game stretch Akoh missed to begin the year in the non-conference slate, UM converted 60 of its 157 (38.2 percent) attempts from deep. In the five games Akoh has recently missed, the Grizzlies have converted 49 of 110 (44.5 percent) tries from beyond the arc.
A lot of that has been from Dorsey’s emergence. Dorsey appeared to be finding a rhythm as the conference season progressed after sitting out over two years of basketball. He broke out against MSU in Bozeman and has shot 18 for 35 (51.4 percent) from deep in the last seven games, including 6 for 7 against the Bears. Redshirt senior Ahmaad Rorie is 10 for 23 from 3-point range in the last four games while redshirt junior Kendal Manuel has shot a scorching 15 for 24 (62.5 percent) in the last six contests. Manuel was 6 for 7 against Idaho State on Feb. 16 and 5 for 6 from deep against MSU last Saturday.
“Earlier in the year, we weren’t in rhythm. We were still trying to figure out how to play without him because we practiced with him all the way up until he was out,” DeCuire said after the second win over MSU. “It was very difficult for us to attack and we found some ways.
“If we can establish the rim as a threat, then teams have to collapse and now those threes are inside out as opposed to off the dribble or pull ups and contested. They’re all wide open.”
MSU senior Keljin Blevins agreed with that sentiment.
“I won’t say it makes them better but they’re a lot more spaced out which brings our big men out of the paint,” Blevins said.
Other areas that have improved from Akoh’s first absence of seven games would be points per game and rebounding. The Griz scored 73 points per game without Akoh the first time around but 79.8 most recently despite shooting a similar percentage. The Grizzlies are averaging 32 rebounds per game in the last five games but grabbed only 26 per contest without Akoh the first time.
Defense has regressed slightly. Montana held opponents to a 43.5 percent shooting percentage and 69 points per game in the first seven games without Akoh, but in the last five teams are shooting a 46.9 percent clip and averaging 75.8 points.
Even with four games to go, UM will have a top-two seed and a first-round bye at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, in two weeks. Northern Colorado will have the other after clinching it last night in its win over Weber State.
