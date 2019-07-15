MISSOULA — Former Grizzly post Jamar Akoh has signed a professional basketball contract with French club Chorale Roanne Basket, the team announced last Friday.
Chorale Roanne Basket is located in Roanne, France, and competes in the first division LNB Pro A which is the first-tier men's pro basketball league in France. It is the top division of the Ligue Nationale de Basket, or LNB. Chorale Roanne Basket won the Pro B division in 2018-19 which resulted in its promotion into the Pro A.
🖲 ALERTE RECRUTEMENT 🖲— Chorale Roanne Basket (@ChoraleRoanne) July 12, 2019
Le pivot US Jamar Akoh (23 ans, 2,03 m) rejoint la @ChoraleRoanne après un très bon cursus #NCAA chez les @MontanaGrizBB 🐻
Le communiqué ➡️ https://t.co/rPq1MCSglh#ChoraleNation #GoGriz #JeepELITE
The 6-foot-8 Akoh, a southern California native, spent three seasons with Montana after transferring to Missoula from Cal State Fullerton. After redshirting his first year with UM, Akoh started all 34 games in 2017-18 and averaged 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in helping lead the Grizzlies to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012-13. He earned third-team conference honors in that campaign.
This past year Akoh was in the midst of a potential conference player of the year run but injuries forced him to miss 20 total games. After missing seven games in the nonconference slate due to a wrist injury suffered in a close scrimmage with Washington State, Akoh started off Big Sky Conference play on fire and was the conference player of the week after a pair of doubles he racked up against Idaho State and Weber State in late January.
However, Akoh fell on his right knee hard against Idaho on Feb. 7. That was the last time Akoh suited up for the Grizzlies as he had surgery on the knee to repair a torn meniscus from earlier in the season and he missed the final 13 games on Montana's schedule. Akoh finished the season having played in 15 games where he averaged 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He shot the ball at a 58.7 percent clip.
Akoh recently graduated from Montana with a double major in business marketing and management.
