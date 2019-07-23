Montana's Ahmaad Rorie (copy)

Montana guard Ahmaad Rorie dribbles the ball during the Grizzlies' NCAA tournament game against Michigan this past season. Rorie recently signed to play professional basketball in Cyprus.

MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly basketball standout Ahmaad Rorie will be continuing his basketball career overseas.

Rorie signed to play for Keravnos, a basketball team in the Eastern Mediterranean country of Cyprus, following his senior season at Montana. Keravnos competes in Cypriot Basketball Division A, the country's top-tier league, and in the FIBA Europe Cup, the second level of Europe-wide FIBA leagues.

"Signed my first official Professional contract today to play basketball in Cyprus for Club Keravnos," Rorie wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night, along with a photo of him signing his contract in Nicosia, Cyprus. "Blessed and excited to start this new journey and chapter of my life. Thanks to everyone who has been involved with me in my career thus far and let's get it going. ITS GO TIME. #WWSM #TLF."

Rorie ended his Montana tenure ranked sixth in program history with 1,654 points. He accomplished that in just three seasons after transferring from Oregon following his freshman season. He averaged 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 100 games with the Griz.

Rorie was part of two Montana teams that made the NCAA tournament, losing to Michigan in the opening round each season. He was also on an Oregon team that played in the tournament.

