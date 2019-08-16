MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly Michael Oguine will begin his professional basketball career in Turkey, he announced on Friday.
Oguine posted on his Instagram account that he will be joining 1881 Düzce Belediyesi GSK in Turkey, saying, "Excited to announce that I'll begin my professional basketball career with Duzce! Thank you to everyone who's helped me get to this point."
Oguine recently wrapped up one of the best careers in UM men's basketball history. The Los Angeles native finished seventh on Montana's all-time scoring list with 1,647 points, just behind teammate and backcourt mate Ahmaad Rorie, who ranks sixth with 1,654 points.
The 6-foot-2 Oguine was a star pretty much from the get-go in his Griz career. He started in 123 of the 127 games he played in and finished with a career average of 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Despite his height, Oguine often wowed crowds with his elite jumping ability, most notably his one-handed dunk down the lane against Michigan in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. His two-handed putback dunk against Northern Arizona in Montana's final home game last season is another example.
With Oguine, the Grizzlies made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019, winning 52 games over that two-year span, a program record.
A first-generation American, Oguine graduated from Montana with a degree in business marketing in May.
Oguine joins Rorie and Jamar Akoh as Grizzlies from the 2018-19 team to sign professional deals. Rorie signed with Keravnos in Cyprus while Akoh will play for Chorale Roanne Basket in France.
