MISSOULA — The journey continues for former Montana offensive lineman Will Poehls, this time in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers claimed Poehls off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, making them the sixth team he'll be on since being an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Poehls, a 6-foot-8 and 340-pound offensive tackle, spent 2014 and 2015 on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, was on the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears' practice squad in 2016, went to Chicago's training camp in 2017 and the Jacksonville Jaguars' camp in 2018. He signed with the Colts in February and was waived by them on Tuesday.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at Frank.Gogola@406mtsports.com.

