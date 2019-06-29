BILLINGS — Glendive incoming senior Karsen Murphy has committed to the University of Montana women's basketball program, she announced Saturday on Twitter.
I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and basketball career as a member of the Lady Griz at the University of Montana!🐻 #gogriz pic.twitter.com/pMSpfWDdSB— Karsen Murphy (@karsenmurphy_) June 30, 2019
Murphy was a Class A all-state selection this past basketball season, and she helped the Red Devils reach the state tournament in 2017-18. In May, she won State A track and field titles in the high jump and triple jump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.