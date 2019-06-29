Glendive takes on Havre

Glendive's Karsen Murphy has committed to the University of Montana.

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Glendive incoming senior Karsen Murphy has committed to the University of Montana women's basketball program, she announced Saturday on Twitter.

Murphy was a Class A all-state selection this past basketball season, and she helped the Red Devils reach the state tournament in 2017-18. In May, she won State A track and field titles in the high jump and triple jump.

