MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck has again bolstered the Grizzlies' defense this summer with the additions of transfers Soane Vaohea, a linebacker from Merced Junior College, and cornerback Mykal Tolliver, from the University of Hawaii.
The pair accepted scholarships. Vaohea is currently enrolled and has joined the team for summer workouts. Tolliver will join the team ahead of fall camp in early August. Both will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Vaohea, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker, played the last two seasons at Merced Junior College, where he was a 2017 Golden Coast Conference Champion and a two-time all-conference performer. He tallied 80 tackles, two forced fumbles, 10 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Tolliver, a 6-0 178-pound cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga, California, joins a familiar face at Montana in Director of Football Operations Jimmy Morimoto, who previously held the same role at Hawaii.
"I am very thankful for Coach Jimmy. Knowing him provided some familiarity. He was extremely helpful, and it just fit," said Tolliver.
"Coming in as a transfer I am looking forward to getting to UM, finding my role on the team, and contributing to in any way possible."
Tolliver played three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors where he saw action in six games as a redshirt freshman before an injury kept him out his sophomore season. In that time, he recorded five tackles (three solo, two assisted), and posted a season-high two tackles against UCLA.
Vaohea and Tolliver are the third and fourth transfers to join the Grizzly defense this summer, with D-end Joe Babros of NC State and linebacker Mason Vinyard of Washington State joining the team earlier in the summer.
UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.