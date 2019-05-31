MISSOULA — Seven Montana Grizzly football players, including Montana native Tanner Wilson, are no longer on the team following recent roster updates.
Wilson spent the past two seasons with the Griz after graduating from Polson High School, where he played both offense and defense. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder had moved from quarterback to defense during spring camp and practiced with the linebackers.
Wilson played in one game in 2018 after redshirting in 2017. He rushed one time for minus-3 yards against Idaho on Nov. 10, the second-to-last game of the season.
The other players who’ve been removed from the Grizzlies’ roster are redshirt junior Randy Rodriguez, redshirt junior Brennan Corbin, junior cornerback Nick Fouch, and redshirt junior safety/long snapper Caleb Mitchell, redshirt sophomore quarterback Wheeler Harris and redshirt senior safety Jalen Hemphill.
Rodriguez played in 10 games in both 2017 and 2018. The Peoria, Arizona, native totaled 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.
Corbin, from Anaheim, California, had one reception for 12 yards and one total tackle while playing in four games, all in 2017. He switched from H-back to tight end last spring and transitioned to the defensive line midway through this year’s spring camp.
Fouch, from Woodinville, Washington, took the field for one game in two years.
Mitchell, from North Bend, Washington, played in one game in three seasons.
Harris, an Alabama drop-down from Mesa, Arizona, didn’t see action in his one year at Montana.
Hemphill, a Chicago native, didn’t play in any games in his one season with the team.
There have been 15 players with remaining eligibility who’ve left the team since the end of the season. In addition to the above departures, the others have been running backs Rey Green and Jeremy Calhoun, quarterback Seamus Hennessy, former Great Falls CMR tight end Jake Olsen, former Billings Senior defensive end Devin Maua, offensive linemen Cody Meyer and Payton Stoner, and kicker Tim Semenza.
Green-er pastures
Former Griz running back Rey Green has found a home at Division II Central Washington after transferring from Montana.
Green, who’s from Vancouver, Washington, played one snap for the Griz in 2018, his redshirt sophomore season. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and missed 2017 with an injury.
“He’s really showing here in the spring and excited about having him next fall — it’s a big one for us,” CWU head coach Chris Fisk told the Ellensburg Daily Record in May.
Central Washington’s backfield will return the GNAC Newcomer of the Year, Michael Roots. He and now-graduated running Cedric Cooper combined to rush for 2,092 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
Montana is scheduled to host Central Washington on Sept. 5, 2020, which would be Green’s final season of eligibility.
“The situation at Montana wasn’t the right fit for me anymore,” Green told the Daily Record. “Those guys, they had other plans for me, and those aren’t the plans I wanted to go forth with.”
Williams finds work
Former Griz punter Eric Williams has accepted a job at Goldman Sachs, working in its Salt Lake City branch, he shared on Twitter on Saturday.
Williams, a Loyola Sacred Heart grad, will be an analyst in the finance division starting in July. It’s the same division he worked in last summer when he earned a prestigious 10-week internship with Goldman Sachs.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to work for the best financial institution in the world,” Williams said. “I expect to work a lot and learn a lot.”
Williams was a three-time Academic All-Big Sky selection at Montana. He finished his career seventh on the Grizzlies’ all-time list for yards per punt (40.9).
Perfect marks
Five Griz posted a 4.0 grade-point average during the 2019 spring semester. They are Glacier grad Evan Epperly, Sidney’s Michael McGinnis, Dante Olson, Brandon Scott and Caleb Mitchell.
Thirteen others had a GPA of 3.5 or higher: Big Sky’s Colin Bingham, Butte’s Dylan Cook, Sentinel’s Nick Germer, Butte’s Nate Morin-Ferguson, Glacier’s Brandon Purdy, Billings Senior’s Gabe Sulser, Helena Capital’s Marcus Welnel, Eli Alford, Marcus Knight, Skyler Martin, Reid Miller, Tim Semenza and Dalton Sneed.
Under the lights
Montana’s road game against the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 14 will kick off at 8:45 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.