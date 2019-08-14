MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team got its season unofficially started on Wednesday afternoon with an exhibition match against Mount Royal University. The Grizzlies prevailed 5-0.
Alexa Coyle and Rita Lang each scored twice for UM while Sydney Haustein added another goal.
The Griz will host MacEwan University on Sunday at 1 p.m. for their final exhibition match. UM opens its season officially on Aug. 23 at North Dakota.
