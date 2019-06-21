MISSOULA — Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad became Montana's first known Class of 2020 commit when he announced on Friday over Twitter that he would be joining the Griz football team.
"Beyond excited to commit to the University of Montana for football!!!" Rostad posted on Twitter with bear and football emojis added for emphasis.
Beyond excited to commit to the University of Montana for football!!!🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/k0XtTpiSyI— Carson Rostad (@Carson_rostad3) June 22, 2019
Rostad is coming off a fruitful junior football season for the Broncs. He led Hamilton to the Class A state championship game for the second straight season and threw for 2,794 yards and 43 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Rostad also carried the ball on the ground for 694 more yards and 10 scores.
A two-way player for the Broncs, Rostad also grabbed two interceptions as the team's safety.
For his efforts, Rostad won Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year award. He was the first player outside of Class AA to win the award since 2007. Rostad was also the first non-senior to win the award since 2014.
Rostad chose Montana over an offer from Montana State as well.
Rostad is coached at Hamilton by former Griz wide receiver Bryce Carver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.