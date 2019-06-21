Rostad scores

Hamilton Bronc quarterback Carson Rostad scores a touchdown in the Class A state championship football game against Billings Central back in November. Rostad announced his commitment to Montana's football team on Friday evening. 

 Perry Backus, 406mtsports.com

MISSOULA — Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad became Montana's first known Class of 2020 commit when he announced on Friday over Twitter that he would be joining the Griz football team. 

"Beyond excited to commit to the University of Montana for football!!!" Rostad posted on Twitter with bear and football emojis added for emphasis. 

Rostad is coming off a fruitful junior football season for the Broncs. He led Hamilton to the Class A state championship game for the second straight season and threw for 2,794 yards and 43 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Rostad also carried the ball on the ground for 694 more yards and 10 scores. 

A two-way player for the Broncs, Rostad also grabbed two interceptions as the team's safety. 

For his efforts, Rostad won Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year award. He was the first player outside of Class AA to win the award since 2007. Rostad was also the first non-senior to win the award since 2014. 

Rostad chose Montana over an offer from Montana State as well. 

Rostad is coached at Hamilton by former Griz wide receiver Bryce Carver. 

Kyle Hansen covers Griz men's basketball and more for the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.

