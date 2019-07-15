BILLINGS — Havre senior-to-be Kyndall Keller has committed to the University of Montana for women's basketball, she announced Sunday night on Twitter.
I’m super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career as a Lady Griz at the University of Montana. #gogriz 🐻🏀 pic.twitter.com/H4yrKOO8os— Kyndall Keller (@kyndall_keller) July 15, 2019
"It’s kind of crazy that the time has come to make my decision," Keller told 406mtsports.com on Monday. "I’ve been super excited, and I can’t wait for the future."
Keller is the second high school recruit from Montana to commit to the Lady Griz this summer. Glendive's Karsen Murphy announced her commitment last month. Helena's Jamie Pickens signed with UM in November.
Keller's aunts, Cheryl and Juliann Keller, both played basketball at UM. Her parents, Bill and Karen, played for Carroll.
Keller said she considered Carroll and hometown Montana State-Northern, but she was always drawn toward Montana, which offered her a full-ride scholarship, she said.
"Being a Lady Griz has been my dream," she said. "I thought it’d be really cool to step on the floor and play there."
Keller is a three-time all-state selection who led the Blue Ponies to the previous two Class A state girls basketball championships. The 5-foot-8 guard also made the All-USA Montana first team (along with Pickens, the player of the year) and was the 406mtsports.com athlete of the month for January.
This past season, Keller surpassed 1,000 career points and averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, according to the Great Falls Tribune. She shot 48 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free-throw line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.