Havre defeats Hardin, 60-48

Havre's Kyndall Keller has committed to the University of Montana to continue her basketball career.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Havre senior-to-be Kyndall Keller has committed to the University of Montana for women's basketball, she announced Sunday night on Twitter.

"It’s kind of crazy that the time has come to make my decision," Keller told 406mtsports.com on Monday. "I’ve been super excited, and I can’t wait for the future."

Keller is the second high school recruit from Montana to commit to the Lady Griz this summer. Glendive's Karsen Murphy announced her commitment last month. Helena's Jamie Pickens signed with UM in November.

Keller's aunts, Cheryl and Juliann Keller, both played basketball at UM. Her parents, Bill and Karen, played for Carroll.

Keller said she considered Carroll and hometown Montana State-Northern, but she was always drawn toward Montana, which offered her a full-ride scholarship, she said.

"Being a Lady Griz has been my dream," she said. "I thought it’d be really cool to step on the floor and play there."

Keller is a three-time all-state selection who led the Blue Ponies to the previous two Class A state girls basketball championships. The 5-foot-8 guard also made the All-USA Montana first team (along with Pickens, the player of the year) and was the 406mtsports.com athlete of the month for January.

This past season, Keller surpassed 1,000 career points and averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, according to the Great Falls Tribune. She shot 48 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free-throw line.

Tags

Load comments