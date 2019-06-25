MISSOULA — The pipeline between Kalispell Glacier and the Montana football team kept flowing when Drew Deck, a senior wide receiver and cornerback, shared his commitment to the Griz on Tuesday via Twitter.
"Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana to play football. Go Griz," the Class of 2020 commit wrote, adding bear and football emojis.
Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana to play football🐻 GO GRIZ🏈 pic.twitter.com/wsRKBlcrg6— Drew Deck (@d_deck03) June 25, 2019
The 5-foot-9 Deck hauled in 55 receptions for 781 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this past season for the Wolfpack, according to MaxPreps.com. In two varsity seasons, he tallied 80 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed 14 times for 71 yards and one score.
Also a track standout, Deck was the Class AA state champion in the 300-meter hurdles last month. In 2018, he was on the title-winning 400-meter relay team with current Grizzly running back Drew Turner.
There are five Glacier grads currently on Montana's roster: Turner, safety Jackson Pepe, kicker Brandon Purdy, linebacker Patrick O'Connell and tight end Max Morris.
Deck is the second known commit in the Grizzlies' 2020 recruiting class. He joins Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad, who committed on June 21.
