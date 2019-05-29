MISSOULA — After two years with the Montana Grizzly men's basketball team, Kelby Kramer has transferred to Minnesota State in Mankato.
Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The school announced Kramer's transfer on May 8.
Kramer, a native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, redshirted his first season with the Griz. The 6-foot-10 center played in 21 games this past season, including two starts. He logged a total of 126 minutes, scoring 18 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. He blocked seven shots and added two steals on the year.
Against Arizona in Tucson on Dec. 19, Kramer made his second career start and logged a career-high 30 minutes.
According to the Mankato Free Press, Kramer signed a letter of intent to play at Minnesota State on May 6, saying that his pursuit of an engineering degree was the main factor in his decision.
"The premise of my decision is academics," Kramer told the Free Press. "Montana doesn't offer engineering. With basketball, the continuity of the coaches and support staff and the success of the program, I thought this was the best fit for me."
The Free Press also reported that Kramer was considering NAIA Montana Tech in Butte as a transfer option as well.
Kramer will have three years of basketball eligibility remaining.
