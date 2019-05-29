Montana and Michigan practice-019.JPG

Montana's Kelby Kramer dunks during practice at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, March 20, the day before the Grizzlies took on Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After two years with Montana, Kramer is transferring to NCAA Division II Minnesota State in Mankato. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

MISSOULA — After two years with the Montana Grizzly men's basketball team, Kelby Kramer has transferred to Minnesota State in Mankato. 

Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The school announced Kramer's transfer on May 8. 

Kramer, a native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, redshirted his first season with the Griz. The 6-foot-10 center played in 21 games this past season, including two starts. He logged a total of 126 minutes, scoring 18 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. He blocked seven shots and added two steals on the year. 

Against Arizona in Tucson on Dec. 19, Kramer made his second career start and logged a career-high 30 minutes. 

According to the Mankato Free Press, Kramer signed a letter of intent to play at Minnesota State on May 6, saying that his pursuit of an engineering degree was the main factor in his decision. 

"The premise of my decision is academics," Kramer told the Free Press. "Montana doesn't offer engineering. With basketball, the continuity of the coaches and support staff and the success of the program, I thought this was the best fit for me."

The Free Press also reported that Kramer was considering NAIA Montana Tech in Butte as a transfer option as well.

Kramer will have three years of basketball eligibility remaining. 

Kyle Hansen covers Griz men's basketball and more for the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. Email him at kyle.hansen@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @khansen406

Tags

Load comments