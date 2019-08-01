MISSOULA — The Montana football team will be playing another game under the lights, giving the Griz at least three night games this season.
Sacramento State announced its homecoming game against the Grizzlies on Oct. 19 will kick off at 7 p.m. MT in Sacramento. It'll be Montana's third night game among its first seven contests.
The Griz already have night games scheduled in their home opener against North Alabama and their road game at Oregon. The game against North Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. MT in Missoula, and the contest at Oregon will start at 8:45 p.m. MT in Eugene, Oregon.
Four of Montana's 12 games are awaiting a kickoff time. Those are home games against Eastern Washington on Oct. 26, Idaho on Nov. 9 and Weber State on Nov. 16, as well as a road game at Montana State on Nov. 23 in the regular-season finale.
