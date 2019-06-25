MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel senior Jaxon Lee will be staying in Missoula for an extended period, announcing his commitment to the Montana football team as part of its 2020 recruiting class via Twitter on Tuesday night.
"Very excited to say I have received a full-ride scholarship from the University of Montana and I will be continuing my academic and athletic career in Missoula," Lee wrote, adding the hashtag #GoGriz.
Lee was widely considered one of the top prospects in the state before he transferred to Sentinel in January. He was a standout 8-man football player at Flint Creek (Drummond-Philipsburg), helping lead the Titans to back-to-back state titles. He had an offer from Montana State before moving schools.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Lee was a triple-threat player for Flint Creek. He earned five all-state awards while playing slot receiver and defensive back in addition to returning punts and kickoffs. He picked off 13 passes as a junior.
Lee also starred on the basketball court and on the track. As a sophomore, he placed ninth in Class C in the 200-meter dash, 10th in the long jump and 11th in the 400 dash.
A Belgrade native, Lee has a 3.8 grade-point average, according to his Twitter bio.
Lee is the third known commit in the Class of 2020 for Montana. He joins Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad and Glacier wide receiver/cornerback Drew Deck.
