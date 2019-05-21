BILLINGS — The Montana athletic department’s annual Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Tour will make its way through the Billings area this week.
A barbecue will be held Thursday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6. Head football coach Bobby Hauck, men’s basketball coach Travis DeCuire and others will speak beginning at 6:45.
UM president Seth Bodnar, athletic director Kent Haslam, senior associate AD Greg Sundberg and several other coaches and athletic department staff will be on hand.
Tickets are $25 for a family of four, $10 for a single adult and $5 for children. For information, contact Mike Persha at 406-690-6698 or at grizpersha@aol.com.
A fundraising golf tournament for the Griz football program will be held Friday beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Laurel Golf Club. Fees are $250 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome. The tournament will include $100 flag prizes on each hole.
For tournament information, contact Rick Cabrera at 406-698-5680 or at um84grizzly@gmail.com.
The Grizzly Scholarship Association is the primary fundraising entity for scholarship money for student-athletes at UM.
