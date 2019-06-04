Griz football logo

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team got a commitment from junior college transfer Raeshawn Roland, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Roland spent the 2018 season as a cornerback at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California. He played in 11 games, tallying 17 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Roland was named to the All-California Region III first-team defense.

"I just want to start off by thanking god, my family, friends and coaches that helped me and Believed in me throughout this process," Roland wrote on Twitter. "The recruiting process has been tuff for me but god has put me in the best situation. I also wanted to thank the UT Martin coaching staff for believing in me and giving me a chance to play at their program with all this being said I am committed to the university of Montana grizzlies."

Roland was a 2-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California. He had an offer from the Wyoming Cowboys at the time.

Roland spent his freshman season at East Los Angeles College before attending College of the Canyons. In seven games, he had eight tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at Frank.Gogola@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments