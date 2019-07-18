MISSOULA — The Montana football team continues to address positions of need, adding a potential boost to its offensive line this season with the addition of a junior college transfer.
Moses Mallory is a 3-star recruit and the eighth-ranked offensive guard in junior college, according to 247Sports. He's ranked as the 15th-best junior college prospect in the state of Arizona, per Scout.com.
Mallory is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman who plays center and guard. He'll have two years of eligibility to play for the Griz.
"They brought me up here for a reason, so I'm going to do my job and start winning some games," Mallory said in a news release.
Mallory most recently played at Eastern Arizona College, where he got his associate's degree, according to his Twitter account. A Herriman, Utah, native, Mallory started as a true freshman at Division II Dixie State before he suffered an injury and joined the junior college ranks.
"Moses is a great young man who will be a terrific addition for us late in the year," Montana coach Bobby Hauck said in the news release. "He will add a needed veteran (presence) to a young offensive line group."
Mallory chose the Griz over offers from Weber State, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Tennessee State, Stephen F. Austin and Morehead State. He had an offer from FBS West Virginia before the Mountaineers had a coaching change.
"My visit was great," Mallory said in the news release. "The coaches made me and my family feel at home. My mom really liked the place. She was getting emotional talking about it, and seeing me in a home where she knows I'm going to get taken care of and where she'll love to come see me play football. That's what made me commit."
Mallory announced he was committing to the Griz on Tuesday night, doing so via Twitter.
"I thank the lord to be able to start this new chapter," Mallory wrote. "Without my family this wouldn't be possible. I love my people. Officially committed to The University of Montana. #GoGriz."
I thank the lord to be able to start this new chapter. Without my family this wouldn’t be possible. I love my people. Officially committed to The University of Montana #GoGriz 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Tq2vPUDyUu— moses mallory (@mosesmallory71) July 17, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.