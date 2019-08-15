MISSOULA — Montana has hired Clint May to coach its cross country program, the school announced on Thursday.
May was previously the head cross country and track and field coach at Southern Virginia, an NCAA Division III school. May was hired in 2016 and spent three seasons heading those programs.
May made a name for himself as the head cross country coach at Bozeman High School from 2006-2015 where he oversaw the Hawks' dynasty and dominance in the sport. In those 10 seasons, Bozeman's boys and girls teams each won nine team titles while May had nine runners win individual state championships.
May spent nearly two decades as an assistant track and field coach at Bozeman as well.
May replaces Vicky Pounds who stepped down earlier this month to take a position at Clemson. May will also coach Montana's distance runners in the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
May, who hails from Salmon, Idaho, ran in college for one season at Boise State before serving a two-year church mission. He then spent one season at Ricks College, a junior college in Rexburg, Idaho, before joining Montana State for two seasons. May was a part of MSU's 1993 team that won the school's first Big Sky Conference cross country championship.
