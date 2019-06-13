MISSOULA — University of Montana women's basketball coach Shannon Schweyen confirmed Thursday she has signed a contract to coach the Lady Griz in the 2019-20 season.
Schweyen said she is looking forward to leading a formidable group that includes six battle-tested guards and five veteran forwards. The team should also get a big boost from incoming freshman forward Jamie Pickens of Helena, who was heavily recruited by NCAA Division I programs.
"Obviously we hate to lose a great player in (forward) Jace (Henderson)," Schweyen said of her starting senior post last winter, "but we're extremely excited about the very talented group we have coming back. It's my first senior class."
Montana has suffered through three injury-riddled seasons under Schweyen. The team finished with a 14-16 mark in 2018-19 and lost in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament.
Not only is Schweyen excited about the coming season, her players are as well. That's become obvious since the end of the spring semester.
"Almost every girl is here in town, working out all the time and going to summer school and the weight room and spending time together," Schweyen said. "This group has great chemistry and it's going to be invaluable this coming season."
Bill Speltz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.