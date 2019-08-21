MISSOULA — Montana redshirt junior Brandon Purdy broke out as a field goal kicker in 2017, landing on the All-Big Sky third team and the HERO Sports FCS All-America honorable mention list.
The Kalispell Glacier grad was absent from competition last year, missing spring camp with an injury as Tim Semenza went on to earn the starting job ahead of the 2018 season. However, Semenza left the team during spring camp this year to take a job, opening the competition even more this season.
As Purdy tries to win back the starting job kicking field goals and extra points, his mindset is about staying positive, looking forward and being confident. Confidence can be fleeting among field goal kickers, especially at the college level.
“I think we focus on a craft with the kicking game where it’s hard to go big picture,” Purdy said after Wednesday’s practice, the 14th of fall camp.
“You can’t look at next week’s kicks or I couldn’t look back at last season and be like, ‘Oh, I got to worry about spring ball.’ That’s not what it’s like. It’s all about the next kick. Regardless of any kind of situation we’re in, as far as kickers, no matter who’s playing or who’s not, it doesn’t really matter. It’s all about the next kick.
“We got to be out of our heads. The minute we get into our heads, it’s no good. We don’t want to be in our heads because we have the same ability, so it’s whether or not you can get it down mentally. Next kick, that’s all it’s about.”
The last time Purdy was kicking, the 5-foot-1, 176-pound left-footed kicker led the Big Sky Conference and ranked third in the country with a field goal conversion rate of 88.2% in 2017. He made 15 of 17 attempts, and his 1.36 makes per game ranked seventh in the nation. He also made 44 of 47 extra points.
After that season, Purdy had to focus on getting healthy and reworking on his mechanics in the offseason. He didn't play in any games in 2018.
This year, he likes where he and the team are at as the season nears on Aug. 31, noting that practicing on grass fields as opposed to turf should help the kickers be more versatile when they kick on the road with surfaces that are different than Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“We’re having a really good fall camp,” Purdy said. “I’m really proud of the personnel. We have really good players that we can trust on both sides of the ball. Field goal block team is making the field goal team work. Field goal team is making the block team work. It’s good. We have good competition.”
Purdy’s main competitor through the spring and fall is also someone who’s trying to earn the same job in a comeback attempt.
Gabe Peppenger, a Sentinel grad, went to Montana State before he transferred to Montana last year for academic and football reasons, he previously said. In two seasons with the Cats, the 6-foot, 206-pound right-footed kicker made 9 of 15 field goal attempts, 98 percent of his extra points and averaged 58.3 yards on 78 kickoffs.
Peppenger had to sit out in 2018 because of the intra-conference transfer rule, using the year as a redshirt season. With Purdy and Semenza taking most of the live reps, Peppenger focused on putting in kicking work before and after practice and working on his footwork on the sideline during practice.
“You can never stress enough getting the perfect steps in, so still working on that,” Peppenger said. “I’d say my confidence from last year to this year is a lot better, which is a lot more helpful in kicking.”
As for why he’s more confident: “Just another year of experience,” Peppenger said. “Each year that goes by, the more wise, the more confident you get.”
He’s enjoying the competition and camaraderie with Purdy.
“Purdy’s a very good kicker, so competition brings out the best of us,” Peppenger said. “I’ve learned a lot from him because he has plenty of experience. It’s really great to learn from one another and talk about kicks because he’s a great resource.”
Montana coach Bobby Hauck said he hasn’t named a starting kicker yet, wanting them to keep competing through the final day of fall camp. He said the coaches chart every kick, and the percentage they hit is one of the factors that goes into deciding who starts.
“That’s probably the majority of it,” Hauck said about the percentages. “Basically, who I think is going to make it on Saturdays.”
True freshman Carver Gilman, a Whitefish grad, has also been taking some live kicks in full-team action, although not nearly as many as Purdy and Peppenger.
“They’ve done a good job, all three of them,” Hauck said. “They’ve made kicks. We scrimmaged an overtime period. They made some big kicks in that, which was good. They’ve had a good camp.”
Willing Wilson
Senior Adam Wilson came in from the Arizona rugby team last year and earned the job as Montana’s kickoff specialist. It was his first time handling kickoffs since his sophomore season of high school, and he feels that experience from last year could help him be better this season.
“If anything, just footwork, staying positive, staying healthy,” Wilson said. “Midway through the season last year, I started getting some back issues, which kind of affected me. It’s really just a mental game for most of it.”
This year, Wilson has been working to add punter to the list of what he can do as the Griz try to replace Eric Williams. He punted two times last season, the first time he handled those duties since his senior year of high school.
Wilson has been working on a regular-style punt and a rugby-style punt that’s similar to what he’d do when playing rugby. He’s split punting reps with true freshman Brian Buschini, a Helena Capital grad, who’s occasionally unloaded sky-high punts with seemingly long hang time.
“It’s just good to have somebody right on your tail,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely keeping me on my A-game. It’s just competition. Without competition you’re just comfortable. Being comfortable doesn’t really get you better. It’s awesome having another guy you can rely on.”
Practice notes
Junior cornerback Dareon Nash picked off junior quarterback Cam Humphrey, who took most of the first-team reps, during 11-on-11 action. In red zone drills with just defensive backs and receivers, senior safety Josh Sandry picked off Humphrey in the end zone.
Sophomore tight end Bryson Deming caught a deep ball over the middle from Humphrey in 11-on-11 play. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Deming beat his defender and nearly had a touchdown catch, but quarterback Garrett Graves barely overshot him in the end zone from about 50 yards away.
Redshirt freshman safety Nash Fouch came up with an interception. Sophomore safety Michael McGinnis nearly had a pick-6 against Graves but dropped the ball with an open path to the end zone.
UTEP grad transfer Keynan Foster, who joined the team Tuesday, saw some second-team reps with the defense at cornerback for the second day in a row. Hauck said they wanted to bring him in “because we need help at corner.” As for what he liked about the converted wide receiver at cornerback, Hauck said: “I don’t know yet. He was here one day.”
