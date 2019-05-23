Montana senior Hana Feilzer placed ninth in the hammer throw on Friday at the NCAA West Regional track and field meet in Sacramento, California.
The athletes with the top 12 throws advanced to the national meet, which will be held next month in Austin, Texas.
The Big Sky champ and school record holder had a best throw of 203 feet, 1 inch. Camryn Rogers of Cal, a sophomore won the event with a throw of 220-6.
Montana's Olivia Ellis finished 36th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:01.27. Jane Booth was also 36th in the high jump at 5-7. And Maryn Lowry was 35th in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:27.57.
