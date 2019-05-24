Montana senior Jensen Lillquist placed 21st in the javelin Friday at the NCAA West Regional track and field meet in Sacramento, California.
Only the top 12 advanced to NCAA Nationals next month in Austin, Texas.
Lillquist's best throw was 214 feet, 2 inches. Sindri Gudmundsson of Utah State won with a toss of 241-9.
One more Grizzly, Brent Yeakey, will compete at the regional meet. He'll compete in shot put on Saturday.
