MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Dante Olson has been named to the 28-man Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America team.
This is the second preseason nod for the senior, having been selected to the HERO Sports first-team All-America list last week.
The Medford, Oregon, native's preseason accolades come after shattering the Montana school record for single-season tackles in 2018. He had 151 total takedowns — the most of any player in NCAA Division I football (FCS or FBS). He was also named the NCAA statistical champion in tackles per game with an average of 13.7.
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Olson was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award following that breakout season and earned a spot on seven different All-America squads, including that of Athlon Sports.
Olson is one of eight players from the Big Sky Conference to earn a place on Athlon Sports' list but is the only defensive player from the league to make the team.
Missoulian staff
