Montana sophomore Brent Yeakey placed 46th in a 48-man field in the shot put on Saturday at the NCAA West Regional track and field meet in Sacramento, California.
Yeakey's best heave was 54 feet, 7.5 inches. Texas sophomore Adrian Piperi won the event at 68-4.25.
