MISSOULA — On Wednesday the University of Montana announced the kickoff time of its home football opener with North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The two teams will play under the lights, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana also announced the scheduled kickoff times with Monmouth and Portland State. The Grizzlies will host the Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 21 with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Montana will hit the road for its game at Portland State on Nov. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.
UM opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at South Dakota. Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m.
Montana now has seven of its 12 games with official kickoff times set. The Grizzlies will head to Pac-12 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 14 with a late kickoff time of 8:45 p.m. set. UM will take on UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 28 with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
Montana will host Idaho State on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
Missoulian staff
