MISSOULA — Whitehall’s Max Feight could’ve been scared away from football when he suffered an ACL injury during the 2018 season opener.
The senior had college offers from Montana Tech and Providence to play basketball, his favorite sport since he was a kid, so he could’ve gone that route. He considered it when he spent months thinking about the pros and cons of choosing basketball or football.
But when Feight was robbed of his senior season on the gridiron, he knew he couldn’t go without the sport he came to love — and he couldn’t give up on the Griz, the football team he cherished since he was a child.
“I knew that if I did pass that up, it would be kind of a waste,” said Feight, who signed with the Griz in December and was fully cleared earlier this month to play football after 7 1/2 months.
“I knew I couldn’t live with myself if I passed up a Division I football offer. It was too good to not pursue that.”
Fortunately for Feight, the Griz never pulled his scholarship offer after the injury, which effectively ended his high school athletic career and meant no basketball in the winter and no track in the spring.
Feight’s focus shifted to attacking his rehab with ferocity. He wanted to show that he was capable of working hard no matter what obstacles made his road difficult.
“I had to focus and make sure I stayed the course because I knew I had to get back and prove to them over in Missoula that I could do rehab the right way and prove that I was motivated,” Feight said. “When something bad happens, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. You just have to take it one day at a time and move on from it.”
Initially, Feight’s leg was kept straight in a brace after surgery. He moved on to physical therapy twice a week to work on bending his knee and developing full range of motion.
He started running and reached a meaningful goal when he ran a mile. Soon after, he worked on speed, agility and cutting drills, and was cleared in early March to return to the weight room and try to rebuild his leg muscles.
Along the way, the Griz coaches visited the school to check in on Feight’s recovery. He’d provide updates on his improvements and how he never experienced a setback. By December, his offer still stood, so he signed with the Griz during the early signing period.
“I don’t know how he was able to handle the whole thing as well as he did,” Whitehall football coach Dan Lacey said. “He was pretty upset but knew he had an opportunity in college on the table. He was ready to grind. I’m extremely impressed with the way he handled it. That’s just the type of human being he is. He always looks at the positive side of negative situations.”
While sidelined in the fall, Feight didn’t spend Friday nights moping about the injury. He instead sat in the coaches’ box with a headset, and it gave him a different perspective about the game compared to being in the middle of the action.
The Griz had recruited Feight to play safety, so he was able to study how defenses could best react depending on how offenses operated. His ability to better read and diagnose all three levels of the offense and defense in live time was something that impressed Lacey.
“I think he’s just scratched the surface of what he’s capable of,” Lacey said. “In Class B, you have to play so many positions. It’ll be awesome for him to focus on one side of the ball because he’s one of those kids that would be your best player in any position you put him in.
“He has the raw athletic ability. His size and length and speed are something I know they’re excited about. Any time you get a football IQ like Max and bring him over to defense, it’s real valuable to have those types of guys.”
When Feight comes to Missoula this fall, he not only believes he’s going to redshirt but wants to sit out. He’s eager to get back on the football field, but he knows he still has a long way to go to get back to where he was and then be even better.
Feight was somewhat surprised he has the opportunity to play Div. I football on scholarship. He had an all-state junior year in which threw he threw for 2,866 yards and 32 touchdowns and ran for 614 yards and seven touchdowns. He then attended a Griz summer camp and thought he could get a walk-on opportunity if he was lucky. Instead, the Griz offered him a scholarship that covered his entire tuition.
“I was overcome with emotion,” Feight recalled. “I was really excited just to get an opportunity to play football at the Division I level because that’s been kind of my dream for a while.”
Then the injury happened. He tore the ACL in his right knee during the season opener when he made a cut and went down without contact. He played through the pain, went back out for another series and felt like he hurt his knee even worse.
Feight never suited up again for Whitehall, a program that he’s been around going back to when he was a kid and was a ball boy for the team. He stayed around the football and basketball teams to impart his knowledge on younger kids in hopes of improving the program. He even attended the track districts and divisionals to support the team.
“That’s something I’ll remember because I know how much he cares about Trojan athletics and this community,” Lacey said. “That’s the biggest thing with him is he was upset he wasn’t able to play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back.”
