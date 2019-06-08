MISSOULA — Bigfork grad Makena Morley capped her junior season with her second first-team All-America award, and her first on the track.
The Colorado distance runner placed sixth in the women's 5,000-meter run at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Austin, Texas. The top eight finishers received first-team All-America status.
Morley adds her award to a trio of second-team All-America honors, which came at the indoor 5K in 2017, the outdoor 10K in 2018 and the outdoor 10K on Thursday. She was a first-team All-American during the 2018 cross country season earlier this school year.
Morley ran Saturday's 5K in 16 minutes, 2.89 seconds, while her teammate, Dani Jones, won in 15:50.65. Fourteen runners, including Morley, came in with a season-best time that was faster than the eventual winning time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.