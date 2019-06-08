Makenna Morley (copy for NCAA)

Bigfork native and Colorado junior Makena Morley earned first-team All-America status in the 5,000-meter run on Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. It's her second first-team All-America award after earning the honor during cross country this past fall.

 CHRIS HOOK, Colorado Athletics

MISSOULA — Bigfork grad Makena Morley capped her junior season with her second first-team All-America award, and her first on the track.

The Colorado distance runner placed sixth in the women's 5,000-meter run at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Austin, Texas. The top eight finishers received first-team All-America status.

Morley adds her award to a trio of second-team All-America honors, which came at the indoor 5K in 2017, the outdoor 10K in 2018 and the outdoor 10K on Thursday. She was a first-team All-American during the 2018 cross country season earlier this school year.

Morley ran Saturday's 5K in 16 minutes, 2.89 seconds, while her teammate, Dani Jones, won in 15:50.65. Fourteen runners, including Morley, came in with a season-best time that was faster than the eventual winning time.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at Frank.Gogola@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments