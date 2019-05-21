BILLINGS — Taylor and Brittney Grove have run many miles together.
Through summer heat, winter cold and everything in between, the two have pushed forward with the road under their feet.
During a recent phone call between the fraternal twins, the two even crunched the numbers.
“We figured out between 4,500 and 5,000 miles,” Brittney said of running with her sister.
“We haven’t trained much together the last few years with us being away at different schools,” Taylor clarified.
The pair will run their final collegiate race this weekend the same way they started at Billings West: Together.
Both will be competing in the women’s marathon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The race is early Saturday morning.
This is Taylor’s third qualification and Brittney’s second, and their first simultaneous qualification. Taylor runs for Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, while Brittney competes for Dickinson State in North Dakota.
The 21-year-old seniors graduated earlier in May — Taylor in exercise science and Brittney psychology.
“It’s really cool,” said Brittney of closing her collegiate career in the same race as her sister. “I know it’s really special to me. I get to run with her again. I’ve missed her.”
“This is really big for us,” added Taylor. “It’s kind of exciting to run this together.”
The pair also competed last fall at the NAIA Cross Country Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Taylor finished 125th overall and Brittney 192nd.
Fittingly, the two qualified for the NAIA marathon in the same race this past December. Both hit the NAIA qualifying mark at a half-marathon on a cold day in Fremont, Nebraska.
“There was a snow storm the day before,” said Taylor, who won the race. “There was snow on the road and the wind was blowing. You just had to make the best of it.”
The adverse conditions did not affect the runners. “The cold, we’re used to it,” said Brittney of training in Montana and North Dakota.
The NAIA marathon is two 13-mile loops, and both said it’s about remembering it’s a full 26.2-mile race and not 13.1 miles.
“How you go out at the beginning is really the key,” said Taylor, who placed 17th last year. “Everybody runs their half-marathon pace. You want to be out slower. You have to train your mind to run at a slower pace. Feels weird on race day to try and slow down because there is so much adrenaline.
“You kind of hold yourself back naturally. You end up passing people on the second loop because they went out too fast.”
The two have not discussed their personal racing strategies with each other but figure to be stride-for-stride together for a few miles.
“We’ve talked about the race some but we haven’t talked about running together,” Brittney said. “I assume that will be happening sometime in the race. I would definitely like to run a few miles together with Taylor.”
While both want to lower their personal bests, Brittney has an additional goal for this year’s race.
“I ran a 3:16 my freshman year in North Carolina. I’d like to do that again,” she said. “The Boston Marathon qualifying for my age group is 3:30. And I’d really like to make that too. Those are my goals going in.”
The Grove sisters might get a few more training runs in together this summer when they return to Billings.
Taylor, who is applying to be a graduate assistant coach with collegiate cross country and track and field programs, will be working for the Big Sky State Games office while Brittney will be working for the Billings YWCA. She eventually wants to go into counseling.
And while competitive to the core, there will be one certainty at the conclusion of Saturday’s race.
“All the hugs will be after,” said Taylor.
