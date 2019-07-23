WENATCHEE, Wash. — With a .370 summer batting average and having reached base safely in 18 consecutive games, Billings’ Cole McKenzie has received all-star recognition in the West Coast League.
McKenzie, who will be a senior outfielder and first baseman in 2020 at Purdue, represented the Wenatchee AppleSox on the North Division team at the WCL All-Star Game in Bend, Oregon on Tuesday. The West Coast League is a summer collegiate baseball league.
McKenzie has reached base safely in 27 of his 29 WCL games. He's batting .397 over his last 51 games (college and summer ball) dating back to April 13.
McKenzie was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019.
McKenzie is a former Billings Royals standout. He was a member of the 2011 Big Sky All Stars, which advanced to championship game of the U.S. bracket at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
