ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Simon Petsch of Billings will be competing for the U.S. Naval Academy at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The NCAA meet is this week in Austin, Texas.

Petsch, a sophomore, qualified by being part of a record-setting 1,600 relay. 

The Billings West graduate, along with teammates John Finnegan, Eric Hughey and Cameron Hurd finished 11th at the NCAA East preliminary meet in Jacksonville, Florida, with a program-record time of 3:07.24.

It came in the last heat of the last race.

It broke the foursome's previous school record set at the Penn Relays earlier this season. The quartet has run four of the five fastest times in U.S. Naval Academy history.

