ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Simon Petsch of Billings will be competing for the U.S. Naval Academy at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The NCAA meet is this week in Austin, Texas.
Petsch, a sophomore, qualified by being part of a record-setting 1,600 relay.
The Billings West graduate, along with teammates John Finnegan, Eric Hughey and Cameron Hurd finished 11th at the NCAA East preliminary meet in Jacksonville, Florida, with a program-record time of 3:07.24.
It came in the last heat of the last race.
It broke the foursome's previous school record set at the Penn Relays earlier this season. The quartet has run four of the five fastest times in U.S. Naval Academy history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.