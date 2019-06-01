CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cascade Collegiate Conference has added women’s wrestling as a CCC-recognized sport starting with the 2019-2020 season.
The league made the announcement on Thursday.
Schools sponsoring the sport include full members Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and Warner Pacific. The University of Providence in Great Falls, along with Menlo College, Simpson and Life Pacific are associate members for men’s wrestling and also sponsor women’s wrestling. The league will add those women’s wrestling programs as associate members.
Corban announced it will add women’s wrestling in 2020-21.
The NAIA has recognized the sport at the national level and held its first invitational last season where Menlo was the national champion.
According to NAIA by-laws, women’s wrestling must remain in the individual status for three years. After three years, and if a minimum of 40 institutions in the NAIA sponsor women’s wrestling, it will be considered for championship status.
There are currently 30 NAIA schools with women’s wrestling.
