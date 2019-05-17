GLENDIVE — Kell Schwers of Big Timber has signed to play for the Dawson Community College men's basketball team next season.
A point guard for the Herders, Schwers averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.1 steals a game last year. He helped Big Timber finish 26-2 and third at the Class B state tournament.
A Class B all-state selection, Schwers led the District 5B in scoring and 3-pointers.
