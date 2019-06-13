MILES CITY — Jaida Ontiveros of Billings has signed with the Miles Community College softball program.
Ontiveros was a pitcher and shortstop for Billings Senior.
She batted .412 her senior season, earning honorable mention Eastern AA all-conference honors. Ontiveros helped the Broncs finished second at the Class AA state tournament.
