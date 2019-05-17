GLENDIVE — Brianna Bergum, who played for the co-op of Hobson, Moore and Judith Gap has signed to play for the Dawson Community College women's basketball program.
Bergum, a 5-foot-10 two-time Class C all-state forward, will redshirt next season after suffering an ACL injury at the Hi-Line Invitational in Havre.
Bergum was a four-year letterwinner in high school and a three-time all-conference selection. She averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists a game last season, helping her team finished 19-6 overall and win the 8C District title.
