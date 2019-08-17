GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball program has signed point guard Tamiya Francis, the Buccaneers announced earlier this week.
The 5-foot-3 Toronto native averaged 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and eight rebounds per game at Vaughan Secondary Prep School. She is the final signing of DCC's 2020 recruiting class.
"A program can't get any luckier to receive such a high caliber player this late in the summer," Bucs coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. said in a press release.
